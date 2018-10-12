11-year-old suffering from rare genetic disorder scores TD for Massachusetts college

DUDLEY, Mass. - Touchdowns are always a good thing for any football team, but a recent score on a Massachusetts’ college gridiron had a little extra meaning.
A local Nichols College fan, an 11-year-old girl named Alana Inslee, who suffers from acrodysotosis and hydrocephalus, was honored on her birthday with a special moment on her favorite team's field.
Acrodysostosis causes growth delays and small hands and feet with fingers and toes that are shorter than usual.
We’ve had some great touchdowns scored this season on the field, but we think this is the best one! #SCtop10 @SportsCenter #bisonpride pic.twitter.com/VCL3l1momQ— Nichols Football (@NCbison_FB) October 9, 2018
Meanwhile, hydrocephalus increases the size of ventricles deep within the brain, putting pressure on the brain and leading to a larger head than usual.
While the Nichols College football team battles various opponents throughout the season, Alana battles her disorders, and sticks around as a fan of the team.
In honor of her dedication, the team honored her by letting her score a touchdown at practice, and had everyone sign a jersey as a gift before taking pictures and videos with her.
The team tweeted out the special moment, saying, "We've had some great touchdowns scored this season on the field, but we think this is the best one!"
