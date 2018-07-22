11-year-old graduates Florida college

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When William Maillis was 2-years-old, he learned simple mathematical equations. At 4 he was on to algebra.
He was declared a genius when he was 5 by an Ohio State University psychologist. At 9, he graduated high school.
Maillis, now 11, turned the tassel on his mortarboard Saturday as he graduated with his associates degree from St. Petersburg College. He plans to start on his bachelor’s degree next month at the University of South Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Happening now: St. Petersburg College is holding its 137th commencement ceremony. Among the hundreds of graduates is 11-year-old William Maillis. He graduated high school at 9 years old & is transferring to the University of South Florida next month to continue his education @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Fv9U4l4Hi8— Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) July 21, 2018
His goal is to have his Ph.D. at 18.
"I want to be an astrophysicist," Maillis told BayNews9. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."
William Maillis was the youngest St. Petersburg College graduate to walk across the stage today. At 11 years old, he now has an associate’s degree & is attending USF next month to continue his education. What’s his dream job? Watch @BN9 at 5pm to find out! pic.twitter.com/5nojGsh8G2— Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) July 21, 2018
