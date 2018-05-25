11-year-old given full-ride scholarship to Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. - A bright 11-year-old was awarded a full-ride scholarship to college this week.
Elijah Precciely, a home-schooled student who already had been taking classes at Southern University, plans to start full-time at the college in spring 2019, according to WAFB.
Elijah put a school cap on his head and a letterman jacket on over his shirt and bow tie before he academically signed with the university Friday at a meeting attended by his family and the school’s board of supervisors, according to The Advocate.
"It feels great," Elijah told The Advocate. "I thank God that all my hard work and all the pouring (into me) did not go in vain."
He will study physics and mechanical engineering through the honors college. When he was 8, he started taking biology, physics and business classes at the school, according to The Advocate.
He has also published a book, submitted five patents for inventions and hosts a weekly radio show, according to The Advocate.
