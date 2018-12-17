11-year-old girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, 'undetectable' on MRI

BUDA, Texas - A Texas girl’s parents have had their prayers answered: their daughter’s rare, inoperable brain tumor disappeared.
KVUE reported that Roxli Doss was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, in June. Now she’s horseback riding again and doing more of what she loves.
“It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease,” Dell Children’s Medical Center’s Dr. Virginia Harrod told KVUE. “You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing.”
The Austin, Texas, doctor said that although there is no cure, Roxli underwent weeks of radiation on the aggressive tumor.
Roxli’s parents, Gena Doss and Scott Doss, held a benefit for their daughter in their Buda, Texas, community in August. Hundreds came out in support, according to KVUE, and the Doss family continued to pray for a miracle.
Their prayers were answered.
“When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable,” Harrod said. “The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.”
Gena Doss and Scott Doss say it’s thanks to God.
“Every day we still say it,” Gena Doss said. “It’s kind of our family thing -- God healed Roxli.”
“She is just as active as she ever was,” Scott Doss said.
Doctors are still monitoring Roxli closely. She will continue treatments as a precaution.
