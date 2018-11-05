106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Taco Bell

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A 106-year-old woman in Arizona celebrated her birthday -- where else? Taco Bell, of course.
Myrtis Jewel Painter had a festive celebration at a Taco Bell in Phoenix, according to KTVK-TV, as family and friends brought gifts and employees decorated the fast food restaurant.
“I think Taco Bell is a good place to come to, I really do,” Painter told KTVK.
The restaurant owner, Greg Gladden, agreed.
“At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me?“ Gladden asked. “It’s just amazing."
Painter was born in east Texas in 1912 and moved to Phoenix in 1932, where she met and married her husband and helped run a family shoe business for years, according to the news station.
Painter’s Taco Bell birthday meal? Tacos and Mexican pizza.
