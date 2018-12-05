0 101-year-old WWII veteran drinks can of beer every day

McMURRAY, Penn. - A 101-year-old WWII veteran credits his longevity to cracking open a cold one - a Coors Light, that is - every day for the past 15 years.

Fox News reported Andrew E. Slavonic of McMurray, Penn., celebrated his 101st birthday on Dec. 1.

Slavonic's son, Bob Slavonic, says his dad began drinking Coors beer in 1996.

Andrew Slavonic switched to Coors Light about 15 years ago, and has drunk the beer daily ever since.

A WWII Air Force veteran, Andrew Slavonic served as a nose gunner on the B24 Liberator and top turret gunner on the B17 Flying Fortress.

He also trained new pilots who were transitioning from 2-engine to 4-engine planes during the war.

Bob says his dad is still sharp for a centenarian.

When he moved in with his dad two years ago to help him with everyday tasks, the elder Slavonic was still cutting .06 acres of grass and shoveling snow.

Today, Andrew Slavonic still tries to be as independent as possible.

“He gets up at 8:30 every day and gets dressed and goes into the kitchen ready to cook his own breakfast,” Bob said of his father. “Later, after he makes his own lunch, he goes into his home office and reads through the daily newspaper.”

And at 4 p.m. each day, Andrew Slavonic enjoys a Coors Light from his garage refrigerator.

“The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better,” Bob told Fox News.

Bob reached out to MillerCoors about his dad's affinity for Coors Light, but says he hasn't heard back.

