10-year-old bowls perfect game

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LINDEN, N.J. - A 10-year-old boy became one of the youngest bowlers to score a perfect game. 

    Kai Struthers became the youngest in New Jersey and second-youngest in the country to bowl a perfect game when he scored a 300 Saturday at Linden Bowling Alley, WABC reported

    "It's just like this God-given talent, it just blossomed in him and he has just been phenomenal," his mother, Sharonda Struthers, told WABC.

    Kai Struthers comes from a family of bowlers and started going to bowling alleys with his mother when he was 4 or 5 years old, WABC reported.

    “The most superior attitude of a 10-year-old I've ever seen as a bowler,” his coach, Guy Reid, told WABC. “Now when he doesn't have a bowling ball in his hand, he's 10 years old.”

