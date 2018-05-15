0 10 children found living in filth, tortured; parents charged

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A California couple has been arrested, charged with child neglect and torture after police found 10 children living in filth.

But the mother at the center of the case says the mess in their home wasn’t left by the family, but rather by police after they searched the residence, KABC reported.

Ina Rogers was arrested in March after the couple’s 12-year-old son was reported missing and was returned home. She is currently out on bail. Rogers admits that all of their children sleep on the floor in a single room, saying that the siblings are close.

