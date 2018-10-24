0 1-pound, 4-ounce 'miracle baby' released from hospital after 104 days

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - A New York infant dubbed the “Miracle Baby” has finally gone home, 104 days after being born premature at 1 pound, 4 ounces, WABC reported.

Hanna Bella Rodriguez was born July 11 at Nassau University Medical Center, the smallest child ever born at the Long Island facility in East Meadow. She was discharged Monday and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, the television station reported.

Hannah was born 13 weeks premature and was the size of an adult hand when she was delivered by an emergency C-section, WABC reported. She was due Oct. 5.

“Let’s not forget that NUMC is a safety net hospital, but they have the smarts, they have the capacity, they’ve got the staff to work miracles,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said during a news conference Monday.

“This is a proud moment for us as a pediatric department in the hospital to care for the needs of the community,” said Krishan Kumar, the chief of the pediatrics department at the hospital. “Look at this little girl. She is a miracle girl.”

"There's many patients around the gestational age that don't make it," NUMC John Riggs told WABC. “They don't survive, or have some serious problems."

The baby’s mother, Jennifer Pena, said she was grateful to the hospital staff helping Hannah survive after doctors discovered the child’s heartbeat rate was decreasing.

“I was so scared but they helped me a lot. I was crying a lot in the surgery room but they held my hand and said everything is for your baby,” Pena told WNBC.

“I never lost my faith. She’s always going to be my beautiful baby and I love her,” Pena told WCBS.

