0 1 missing in raging flood waters that washed out Ellicott City, Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Update 10:40 p.m. EDT 5/28: The family of a man who vanished in raging flood waters on Sunday in Ellicott City, Maryland, issued a statement on Monday.

The family of Eddison Hermond is asking for privacy as they wait to hear about what happened to Hermond.

“We remain hopeful that he will be found safe,” according to the statement.

The family is working with government agencies in hopes of locating him alive.

Hermond disappeared in the fast-moving waters in Ellicott as he helped a woman try and rescue her cat.

This is the second time in two years the town has been inundated with disastrous flood waters.

The family of Eddison Hermond thankful for kindness, asks for privacy as they continue to search for him. The soldier went missing during the #ECflood yesterday helping another woman find her cat.

“We remain hopeful that he will be found safe.” @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/9HOMhYukWB — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) May 28, 2018

Update 10:21 a.m. EDT 5/28: The search continues for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Ellicott City. Relatives reported Eddison Alexander Hermond missing at 12:30 a.m. Monday after being last seen at 5:20 p.m. at a downtown restaurant parking lot, the Washington Post reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The National Weather Service called the flooding “extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation” Sunday evening, the Post reported.

Update 6:41 a.m. EDT 5/28: More than eight inches of rain fell in Howard County, Maryland, Sunday forcing some to evacuate their homes. The rain came down over five hours, WRC reported.

County executive Allen Kittleman told WMAR that the storm was worse than the flood in July 2016.

No one was killed in this weekend’s flooding, but officials reported 30 rescues in Ellicott City and one person is listed as missing, WMAR reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has already declared a state of emergency for the area. He said that the city received $1 million from the federal government earlier this month for flood control after the 2016 floods, WRC reported.

NEW: Approximately 30 rescues in Ellicott City during the storm yesterday.. no serious injuries.. one person missing -- a man born in 1978#gmm2 — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) May 28, 2018

Original story: Heavy rains soaking much of Maryland have led to flash flooding in parts of the state.

>> Read more trending news

Main Street in Ellicott City, which is just outside of Baltimore, was filled with rushing brown floodwater Sunday afternoon.

This is a second video from my sister on #EllicotCity Main Street. This is as high, if not higher than 2 years ago. She is safe for now, no idea if everyone made it out of the 1st floors. @WJZDevin @wjz @FOXBaltimore @CairnsKcairns @wbaltv11 @weatherchannel: video via Kali Harris pic.twitter.com/KOQUH0aBwp — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 27, 2018

A flash flood emergency was issued for Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

440 PM - **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has been issued for Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland. Significant flash flooding and multiple water rescues have been reported on Main Street in Ellicott City. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

The city was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood that left two people dead.

Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state of emergency and urged residents in flash flood warning areas to seek higher ground.

Strong storms bringing heavy rain &potential for flash floods are currently moving across central Maryland. Please use extreme caution, follow all weather advisories& avoid travel if possible. If your area is under a flash flood warning, take precautions and seek higher ground. https://t.co/A2i2BjM2Wj — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018

I have spoken to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman & am currently heading to Ellicott City. I have directed @MDMEMA to assist in any capacity possible, and numerous other state agencies are providing support. I have declared a State of Emergency. #ECFlood #HoCoMd — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.