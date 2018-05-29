  • 1 missing in raging flood waters that washed out Ellicott City, Maryland

    Updated:

    ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Update 10:40 p.m. EDT 5/28: The family of a man who vanished in raging flood waters on Sunday in Ellicott City, Maryland, issued a statement on Monday.

    The family of Eddison Hermond is asking for privacy as they wait to hear about what happened to Hermond.

    “We remain hopeful that he will be found safe,” according to the statement.

    The family is working with government agencies in hopes of locating him alive.

    Hermond disappeared in the fast-moving waters in Ellicott as he helped a woman try and rescue her cat.

    This is the second time in two years the town has been inundated with disastrous flood waters.

    Update 10:21 a.m. EDT 5/28: The search continues for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Ellicott City. Relatives reported Eddison Alexander Hermond missing at 12:30 a.m. Monday after being last seen at 5:20 p.m. at a downtown restaurant parking lot, the Washington Post reported.

    The National Weather Service called the flooding “extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation” Sunday evening, the Post reported.

    Update 6:41 a.m. EDT 5/28: More than eight inches of rain fell in Howard County, Maryland, Sunday forcing some to evacuate their homes. The rain came down over five hours, WRC reported.

    County executive Allen Kittleman told WMAR that the storm was worse than the flood in July 2016.

    No one was killed in this weekend’s flooding, but officials reported 30 rescues in Ellicott City and one person is listed as missing, WMAR reported.

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has already declared a state of emergency for the area. He said that the city received $1 million from the federal government earlier this month for flood control after the 2016 floods, WRC reported

     

    Original story: Heavy rains soaking much of Maryland have led to flash flooding in parts of the state.

    Main Street in Ellicott City, which is just outside of Baltimore, was filled with rushing brown floodwater Sunday afternoon. 

    A flash flood emergency was issued for Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

    The city was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood that left two people dead. 

    Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state of emergency and urged residents in flash flood warning areas to seek higher ground.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

