1 killed, 4 injured in Florida shootout, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed and four other people were injured during a shootout in south Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m., deputies said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a black car pulled up and began shooting at a group of people on the sidewalk, some of whom appear to have returned fire.
Witnesses said multiple shots were fired.
TRENDING STORIES:
Five people were shot, including a woman who died at the scene. The other four sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
#Update: Orange County Sheriff says 5 people were shot on 24th Street just before 3pm today. A female victim has died. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/OBaO89kshf— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) September 29, 2018
Two of those four were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Another was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital, and the other was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.
Deputies are working to piece together what happened but said they are not getting a lot of cooperation from people who live in the neighborhood.
Officials did not immediately release details regarding the victims.
This is a developing story. Check back with WFTV.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}