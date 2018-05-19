  • 1 dead in mountain lion attack in Washington, investigators say

    By: KIRO7.com

    

    NORTH BEND, Wash. - A mountain lion attacked two bikers, leaving one dead Saturday, according to King County Sheriff's officials. 

    Emergency crews responded to a report of a mountain lion attack in the foothills near North Bend around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Eastside fire officials said. 

    King County Sheriff's officials said two mountain bikers were attacked. One was killed. Another is unaccounted for.

    KIRO 7's Deborah Horne reports the injured mountain biker was taken to Harborview for treatment. Responders found the mountain biker who was killed with the big cat still standing over the body. 

    Wildlife officials will now work to find the cougar.

    Cougars, also known as mountain lions, are the largest members of the cat family in Washington state, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

    Mountain lions can be found throughout Washington state, Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say, where suitable cover and prey live.

    Officials with the department offer this advice for anyone who encounters a cougar in the wild:

    • Stop, stand tall and don't run. Pick up small children. Don't run. A cougar's instinct is to chase.
    • Do not approach the animal, especially if it is near a kill or with kittens.
    • Try to appear larger than the cougar. Never take your eyes off the animal or turn your back. Do not crouch down or try to hide.
    • If the animal displays aggressive behavior, shout, wave your arms and throw rocks. The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger.
    • If the cougar attacks, fight back aggressively and try to stay on your feet. Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back.

    This is a developing story. Check with KIRO7.com for updates.

