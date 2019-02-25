  • 1 dead, 71 injured in massive 131-vehicle crash in Wisconsin

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. - At least one person is dead and 71 people hurt after 131 vehicles were involved in a large freeway crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, authorities said.

    According to WDJT, a winter "whiteout" caused the pileup, which occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 41 in Neenah, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said.

    "We ran into blowing snow, and then, next thing we know, there were cars piled up, and we smashed right into it,” a woman who gave only one name, Phoenix, told WBAY.

    After the incident, 71 people were taken to area hospitals. By Sunday night, all but five had been released.

