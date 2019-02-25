1 dead, 71 injured in massive 131-vehicle crash in Wisconsin

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. - At least one person is dead and 71 people hurt after 131 vehicles were involved in a large freeway crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, authorities said.
UPDATE: One person was killed and 71 injured in a massive Sunday afternoon pileup on Interstate 41 in the Fox Valley that involved 131 vehicles, officials said. https://t.co/7EkaeoANbe pic.twitter.com/9gSomXNhKw— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) February 25, 2019
According to WDJT, a winter "whiteout" caused the pileup, which occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 41 in Neenah, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said.
>> Watch video from the scene here
NEW VIDEO: One person was killed and 71 injured in a massive Sunday afternoon pileup on Interstate 41 in the Fox Valley that involved 131 vehicles, officials said. https://t.co/7EkaeoANbe pic.twitter.com/cSrgVuhQhw— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) February 25, 2019
"We ran into blowing snow, and then, next thing we know, there were cars piled up, and we smashed right into it,” a woman who gave only one name, Phoenix, told WBAY.
After the incident, 71 people were taken to area hospitals. By Sunday night, all but five had been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}