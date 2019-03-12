Trashtag is latest viral challenge, gets people cleaning up environment

Viral challenges can go one of two ways. You can either throw boiling water during freezing temperatures and hurt yourself, or you can do something that may actually help society.
The latest challenge goes the second route and is helping beautify communities.
It’s called #Trashtag, and people are taking out garbage bags, cleaning up trash that is laying around, then posting the before and after photos on social media, KGW reported.
The challenge, though, isn’t new. It actually started a few years ago and was recently resurfaced, CBS News reported.
The resurrected share has been passed around Facebook more than 316,000 times, and is calling out bored teens specifically, according to CBS News.
Byron Román told CBS, “Due to teens lately making the news about Tide pods, ‘Bird Box,’ and now the Momo challenge, maybe I could inspire a few to do something positive.”
One man and his friend went to High Rocks in Gladstone, Oregon, to clean up for two hours. When they were done, they had six garbage bags full of trash.
“It’s depressing. I mean, we’re better than that. It’s not that hard to clean up after yourself. And nobody wants that,” Jesse Johnson told KGW.
Johnson and Román are not alone. Social posts have been shared showing others embracing the challenge all around the world.
Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG— Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) March 10, 2019
I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13— Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019
Here we are.. Very small contribution to our environment or nature. We tried to collect some of plastic which was thrown by local people at Laldhori,Junagadh. Which is one of the most beautiful areas of Girnar. As it's our humble duty to keep ENVIRONMENT CLEAN AND GREEN and FREE from PLASTIC waste and other TRASH. So that next generation can enjoy original beauty of GIRNAR. We are challenging to all of you for #trashtag ,in which you have to clean your surrounding area and keep and make it clean. @ourjunagadh @aapdujunagadh #fnmstory #clean #plasticfree #greenandcleanenvironment #junagadh #aapdujunagadh #trashtagchallenge
Retos que valen MIL la pena! #BasuraChallenge los reto. ♻️🌎🌱 pic.twitter.com/3LbdwReFkQ— Demy🍁 (@dae__98) March 11, 2019
Another #trashtag challenge accepted! Help keep our streets clean. pic.twitter.com/0bh7oEEcTN— TO112 (@to112life) March 10, 2019
Hoy se cumplió el primer día de limpieza donde nos propusimos limpiar un terreno baldío bastante grande en el cual las colonias vecinas acostumbran a tirar basura y escombro. adjunto el pequeño primer avance. se acepta ayuda para los siguientes días de limpieza. #basurachallenge pic.twitter.com/Q7dyEtWOC0— Δ German Corvera (@Germancorvera1) March 12, 2019
Decided to pick up trash for my birthday and filled up 4 bags #20 #trashtag pic.twitter.com/EHl12o6aT5— City Dave (@daavidcabrera_) March 10, 2019
Usually I’m against doing good deeds just to post it online but in the case of #trashtag i am 100% for it, if that’s what it takes.— Megan (@bacon_N_megs) March 10, 2019
Good people are good. pic.twitter.com/VGqkDEhFuE
