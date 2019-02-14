'Tinder for cows' app is new meet market for livestock

It’s a meet market for cattle. Just swipe to the right.
A Tinder-inspired app for tenderloins is helping farmers in the United Kingdom find potential partners for their cattle, Reuters reported.
Hectare Agritech, a British company, has launched a bovine equivalent of Tinder, calling it Tudder. The app features data profiles of animals from nearly 44,000 farms in the UK, so farmers can find the right breeding partner for their cattle, the BBC reported.
After swiping right, farmers are directed to a page on the SellMyLivestock website to browse more photographs and data about the animals before deciding to purchase them, the BBC reported.
“Matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there’s a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be,” Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech, told Reuters.
The app "seeks to unite sheepish farm animals with their soulmates," and is designed for farmers "playing the role of moo-pid," the BBC reported.
Love at first sight? There is no udder way to describe it.
