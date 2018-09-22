'Sexy Handmaid's Tale' costume pulled after backlash

While Halloween is a time for many to wear irreverent costumes based on the year's biggest trends, one company is apologizing after releasing a costume that many found to be offensive.
Online clothing retailer Yandy recently unveiled a "Brave Red Maiden Costume" that featured a red mini dress which showed lots of leg, along with a red cloak and white headdress. The costume, inspired by the classic Margaret Atwood novel and now hit TV show, "The Handmaid's Tale," cost $64.95.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'It was crazy in here': Man arrested for human trafficking when teen escapes to restaurant
- HIRING! Company seeks taste-testers, pays up to $1K per day for eating pizza
- GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead at campus apartment complex
The backlash was swift, with many commenting on how the costume is at direct odds with the themes of misogyny and patriarchy explored in the fictional dystopian world of "The Handmaid's Tale."
We're now beyond satire. "Sexy" Handmaid's Tale outfit. There's nothing like fighting the patriarchy by sexualising a show about misogyny and rape. ht @bustle pic.twitter.com/aTaAsc0Zhf— Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) September 20, 2018
Our society doesn't take the rape of real women seriously, why should they take the rape of fictional women seriously? https://t.co/aiKMn0N3xJ— Molly Sanchez (@SeriousMolly) September 20, 2018
Yes, this is what the handmaid's tale was missing - more leg https://t.co/7A6vI7Vpnd— Amy Louise Doherty (@amyloudoherty) September 21, 2018
Yandy released a statement Friday, saying that while it stands by its message of "Own Your Sexy," the company was removing the costume from its site after receiving "sincere, heartfelt response" from customers.
September 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}