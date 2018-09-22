  • 'Sexy Handmaid's Tale' costume pulled after backlash

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    While Halloween is a time for many to wear irreverent costumes based on the year's biggest trends, one company is apologizing after releasing a costume that many found to be offensive.

    Online clothing retailer Yandy recently unveiled a "Brave Red Maiden Costume" that featured a red mini dress which showed lots of leg, along with a red cloak and white headdress. The costume, inspired by the classic Margaret Atwood novel and now hit TV show, "The Handmaid's Tale," cost $64.95.

    The backlash was swift, with many commenting on how the costume is at direct odds with the themes of misogyny and patriarchy explored in the fictional dystopian world of "The Handmaid's Tale."

    Yandy released a statement Friday, saying that while it stands by its message of "Own Your Sexy," the company was removing the costume from its site after receiving "sincere, heartfelt response" from customers.

