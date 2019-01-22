  • 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead way with 10 Oscar nominations

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The awards season is in full swing, and Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning!

    Supporting Actress

    Amy Adams - Vice

    Marina de Tavira - Roma

    Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

    Emma Stone - The Favourite

    Rachel Weir - The Favourite

    Animated Short

    Animal Behaviour

    Bao

    Late Afternoon

    One Small Step

    Weekends

    Supporting Actor

    Mahershala Ali - Green Book

    Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman

    Sam Elliot - A Star is Born

    Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Sam Rockwell - Vice

    Live Action Short

    Detainment

    Fauve

    Marguerite

    Mother

    Skin

    Original Score

    Black Panther

    BlackkKlansman

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Isle of Dogs

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Original Song

    "All the Stars," Black Panther

    "I’ll Fight," RBG

    "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

    "Shallow," A Star is Born

    When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Visual Effects

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Christopher Robin

    First Man

    Ready Player One

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Animated Feature Film

    Incredibles 2

    Isle of Dogs

    Mirai

    Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Adapted Screenplay

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    BlackkKlansman

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    A Star is Born

    Original Screenplay

    The Favourite

    First Reformed

    Green Book

    Roma

    Vice

    Leading Actor

    Christian Bale, Vice

    Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

    Willem Dafoe, At Eternal’s Gate

    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

    Leading Actress

    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

    Glenn Close, The Wife

    Olivia Colman, The Favourite

    Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Directing

    BlackkKlansman - Spike Lee

    Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

    The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos

    Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

    Vice - Adam McKay

    Best Picture

    Black Panther

    BlackkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Roma

    A Star is Born

    Vice

