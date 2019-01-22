'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead way with 10 Oscar nominations

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The awards season is in full swing, and Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning!
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weir - The Favourite
Animated Short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I’ll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Leading Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternal’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Leading Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
BlackkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}