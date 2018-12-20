'Men in Black' reboot trailer released, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson team up again

The first trailer for the upcoming “Men in Black” spinoff has been released and it shows “Thor: Ragnarok” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson once again teaming up to fight aliens.
The movie will be called “Men in Black International” and moves the super secret protectors of the world across the pond to England, and beyond, to protect the world from the alien threat introduced back in 1997.
Tessa Thompson is Agent M. Hemsworth is Agent H, while Emma Thompson, returning as Agent O, introduces Tessa Thompson’s character to the shadow agency. Liam Neeson is also donning the black suit for a character whose name has not been revealed, but who, according to Entertainment Weekly, is the head of London’s division of MIB.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI employee poses for photo with murder victim's remains
- 2 suspects on the run after deadly carjacking in southeast Atlanta
- Mom sentenced for running 1 of largest prostitution rings ever in DeKalb
The trailer also shows a glimpse of a painting featuring the original MIB team of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Fans may also notice the “Thor” actor pick up another hammer, albeit a much smaller than Mjolnir, in a battle scene, Entertainment Weekly reported.
You thought MIB started in NYC? Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019. #MIBInternational @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/5k3Vum9axA— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) December 20, 2018
“Men in Black International” is expected to hit theaters June 14, 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}