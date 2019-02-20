'Leaving Neverland' trailer paints dark picture of Michael Jackson

Nearly a month after its premiere at Sundance, HBO has released the trailer for “Finding Neverland,” the documentary in which two men allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys.
In the two-part documentary, James Safechuck and Wade Robson speak about their experiences with the icon, whom they befriended when they were 10 and 7, respectively.
“He told me if they ever found out what we were doing, he and I would go to jail,” Robson said in the trailer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robson and Safechuck graphically detail allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson. Still, the Dan Reed-directed documentary points out that both men have said under oath during Jackson’s first sexual abuse trial that the musician did not do anything inappropriate with them.
Jackson’s estate sent a 10-page letter to HBO CEO Richard Plepler Feb. 7, criticizing the network for “an admittedly one-sided, sensationalist program.” The estate also claimed the documentary gave Safechuck and Robson credibility despite their past testimony.
“Leaving Neverland” airs on HBO March 3 and 4. Watch the trailer below:
