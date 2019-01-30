0 'French Spider-Man' arrested after scaling 43-story building

MANILA - The “French Spider-Man” scaled another skyscraper Tuesday, but Philippine authorities were not amused, arresting him after his descent, The Manila Times reported.

Alain Robert, 56, who has climbed the Eiffel Tower, monuments, cliffs and other tall buildings without safety equipment, climbed the 43-story George Ty Tower in the Makati district of Manila, the newspaper reported.

“Thousands of people inside the building, I’m happy about it. I could hear them. They were laughing,” Robert told reporters. “What I did was entertaining people for a few minutes. People gathering inside the building offices.”

“We asked him not to push through with the exhibition. There had been negotiations but were unsuccessful,” Makati Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr. told the Times. “Security officers pleaded to him, so did police.”

Police said they would charge Robert with causing "alarm and scandal" and "other forms of trespassing," the Straits Times reported.

“It seems he’s already used to this kind of activity as he had been doing this in several countries already. In all instances, he had been arrested,” Ines told The Manila Times. “We will do the same and file charges,” Ines said.

Robert, dressed in a dark long-sleeved shirt and yellow pants with a camera strapped to his head, pulled himself up through the narrow ledges of the glass-walled building, according to The Manila Times. He reached the roof at 11 a.m. and returned to the ground floor 45 minutes later, where he surrendered to police, the newspaper reported.

Robert broke the Guinness World record for “most buildings climbed” when he scaled his 121st building, the Cayan Tower in Dubai, on April 12, 2015.

In July, Robert climbed Hong Kong’s Four Seasons to promote “Skyscraper,” the 2018 film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

