Comet 46P/Wirtanen, also known as the "Christmas Comet," brightened the night sky this weekend, coming within 7.2 million miles of Earth on Sunday.
Photographers flocked to social media to share their stunning shots of the celestial phenomenon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Bleikvassli, Nordland, Norway
Photo by Tommy Eliassen, @tommyeliassen, Instagram
2. Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming
Photo by Kevin Palmer, @krp234, Twitter
Comet 46P/Wirtanen was looking incredible last night from the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming. It’s already naked eye visible and will get even brighter next week at closest approach. @StormHour @Photo_Space @universetoday @EpicCosmos @earthskyscience pic.twitter.com/dFw46eQM0Z— Kevin Palmer (@krp234) December 7, 2018
3. Grand Mesa Observatory, Whitewater, Colorado
Photo by Tom Masterson, @transient_astro, Instagram
Comet 46P Wirtanen 12/9/2018 7:58-8:45pm MST Full Res: https://flic.kr/p/2duBvFr Grand Mesa Observatory www.grandmesaobservatory.com 10x 300sec Processing: Photoshop CC, PixInsight Stacking: DeepSkyStacker Camera: QHY367C One Shot Color CMOS Pixel Size: 4.88x4.88 Image Scale (1x1): 1.55 arcsec/pixel FOV: 127.3 x 190.1 arcmin Optics: Takahashi FSQ130 Aperture: 130mm Focal Length: 650mm Focal Ratio: F5 Guiding: Stellarview 50mm Mount: Paramount ME #comet #46pwirtanen #grandmesaobservatory #space #cosmos #astronomy #astrophotography #night #nightsky
4. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Springs, California
Photo by Jack Fusco, @jackfusco, Instagram
Super excited to share my first image of Comet 46P and with the new Sigma 40mm f1.4 ART lens! We took a drive out to Anza Borrego in hopes of viewing the comet and then watching the Delta IV launch from Vandenberg shortly after. Unfortunately, the launch was canceled with just 7.5 seconds left in the count down. It was still an awesome night stargazing and checking out Comet 46P/Wirtanen. I think Kona is getting the hang of posing at night : ) It's been a while since we've had a comet to photograph, so its super exciting to have it line up so nicely with the Moonphase! I wrote a new post on my site with info (check my profile / story for link) about finding the comet and a closer look at the new Sigma 40mm f1.4 ART lens. This lens is seriously impressive. If you saw the story I shared with some BTS you have an idea, but definitely check out the post for a 100% crop of the corner shot at f1.4. Sony A7RII - @sigmaphoto 40mm f1.4 ART @dell xps 15 2-in-1 #comet46P #sigmaart #sigma40mm #comet46pwirtanen #anzaborrego #sandiego #nightphotography #nightphotography_exclusive #wheninrhone #drinkcoffeedostuff #adventureworthy #dellxps #doneonadell #sigmalensseason #space #stargazing #comet #boxersofinstagram #boxerpuppy #nightscaper
5. Ohrid, Macedonia
Photo by Stojan Stojanovski, @stojan2s, Instagram
comet 46p/Wirtanen, constellation Pleiades and Galicica with snow 🌌 #ohrid #stars #stojanstojanovski #cometstar #galaxy #space #astronomy #natgeo #sky #nature #mountain #skywatchers #ohridinfo #stars #travel #blue #galicica #astrophotography #nasa #nationalgeographic #discovery #comet46p #wirtanen #coment46pwirtanen #spacecom
