'Black Panther' returning for week of free screenings beginning Feb. 1

T’Challa is coming back for a week. And so is the rest of the “Black Panther” cast.
The blockbuster film will return to theaters next month, Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger tweeted Monday afternoon. The screenings, which will be free of charge at 250 AMC Theaters nationwide, will be shown Feb. 1-7 to celebrate Black History Month, Iger tweeted.
Iger also said Disney would donate $1.5 million to UNCF, the nation’s largest minority education organization.
Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 28, 2019
“Black Panther,” the Marvel Studios film directed by Ryan Coogler, earned $1.3 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is the first comic book movie to receive an Academy Award nomination for best picture, the newspaper reported.
During the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony Sunday, “Black Panther” won an award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T’Challa/Black Panther, accepted the award for the film’s ensemble, which won over “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Variety reported.
Academy Award Best Picture Nominee Marvel Studios' #BlackPanther returns to the big screen beginning February 1st. Fans of all ages can see the movie for free in honor of Black History Month at participating @AMCTheatres. Visit https://t.co/YVJ3KHPDlc for more info. pic.twitter.com/t6lvlj44bL— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 28, 2019
The screenings come on the eve of the final round of Oscar voting, which begins Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 19, according to the Reporter.
Information on screenings can be found here.
