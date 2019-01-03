  • 'Bird Box' challenge forces Netflix to issue safety warning

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Just when social media users had stopped eating Tide Pods, plumping their lips with shot glasses and jumping out of moving vehicles for viral fame, another potentially dangerous internet "challenge" has reared its head.

    Following the release of the Netflix post-apocalyptic horror film "Bird Box" -- in which characters don blindfolds to escape a demonic power that drives people to suicide -- some fans are sharing videos of themselves acting out scenes from the thriller while blindfolded.

    But it doesn't always end well.

    In one controversial clip, a toddler hits a wall face-first.

    In another video, a man implies that he's driving while covering his eyes.

    The streaming service has a message for its subscribers: Cut it out and stay safe.

