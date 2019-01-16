'Baby Doe' cold case: Police seek public's help to ID toddler found dead in 2004

SAN DIEGO - Police in California are hoping the public can help them identify a toddler found dead nearly 15 years ago.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's "Help ID Me" page, hikers discovered the remains of the boy, known as "Baby Doe," in May 2004 near the Rancho Bernardo Community Park in San Diego.
"The remains were found by two hikers who noticed a green padded winter-type coat lying over a green and white duffel bag," read the Facebook post shared Tuesday. "When they removed the coat and looked in the bag, they saw a human skull and bones."
The 2 1/2- to 3 1/2-year-old boy likely died at least a year before he was discovered, authorities said. He had been "wearing red warm-up pants, gray-tan socks, a blue vest and two sweatshirts," the Facebook post said.
Investigators also released sketches of what the child may have looked like.
Authorities seek clues about 'Baby Doe' found in 2004 near Rancho Bernardo hiking trail https://t.co/ls3OBMbezv pic.twitter.com/p8v9GLu88D— San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) November 9, 2018
Forensic tests showed that the boy's mother "likely spent time in the Southeast while pregnant and may have lived in Texas shortly after the child was born before ultimately moving to the southern California area," the post said.
If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-THE-LOST.
