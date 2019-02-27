  • 'A Star is Born' returning to theaters after Oscar win

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The film “A Star Is Born” is coming back to theaters with extra song performances and extra footage.

    Entertainment Tonight reported that Warner Bros. is re-releasing the film for one week only.

    A previously unreleased song, “Clover,” in the form of a writing session scene between Lady Gaga’s Ally and Bradley Cooper’s character Jackson Maine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

    Other extras scenes include Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Jackson and extended performances of “Black Eyes,” “Alibi” and the Oscar-winning song “Shallow.”

    Variety reported that 1,150 North American theaters will screen the film, which was initially released Oct. 5 and has grossed $211 million in North America since then.

    “A Star Is Born” will be re-released Friday.

