'A Star is Born' returning to theaters after Oscar win

The film “A Star Is Born” is coming back to theaters with extra song performances and extra footage.
Entertainment Tonight reported that Warner Bros. is re-releasing the film for one week only.
A previously unreleased song, “Clover,” in the form of a writing session scene between Lady Gaga’s Ally and Bradley Cooper’s character Jackson Maine, according to Entertainment Weekly.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman climbs sign on Ga. 400, closing lanes for hours
- 'It ends tonight, dad': Father of man who killed 2 people feared for son's safety
- WATCH LIVE: Testimony from President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
Other extras scenes include Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Jackson and extended performances of “Black Eyes,” “Alibi” and the Oscar-winning song “Shallow.”
Variety reported that 1,150 North American theaters will screen the film, which was initially released Oct. 5 and has grossed $211 million in North America since then.
“A Star Is Born” will be re-released Friday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}