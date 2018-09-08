17 on their minds: Stoneman Douglas football team wins home opener by 17

PARKLAND, Fla. - Seventeen was on the minds of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team Friday night.
The Eagles, playing a home game for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the South Florida school on Feb. 14, defeated South Broward 23-6, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
It was a 17-point margin of victory for a squad that is honoring the memory of the 17 victims this season. Two of the victims were offensive-line coach Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon.
“We know (the 17) are here with us,” quarterback Ryan Kavanaugh told the Sun-Sentinel.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Store owners fed up with group of teens they say is terrorizing businesses
- Thousands attend benefit run for Georgia officer shot in the line of duty
- Bodycam video shows officers pull disabled man out of car, revealing bigger issue
Seventeen other people were injured in the shooting at the Parkland high school.
The Eagles players had a No. 17 painted on their logo at midfield and 17 also on every player’s helmet, the newspaper reported.
“It’s the 17 angels,” said junior running back Brian Smith, who scored the first touchdown for Douglas (2-0). “They were watching us.”
Douglas opened its season in Georgia, defeating St. Matthew of Ottawa, Canada.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}