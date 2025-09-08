Train slams into a bus outside Mexico City and kills at least 8 people

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A train slammed into a double-deck bus northwest of Mexico City early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 45, authorities said.

The accident took place in the town of Atlacomulco. The state of Mexico’s civil defense agency said via X that authorities were still working at the site of the accident in an industrial area, with large warehouses and factories.

Authorities did not immediately give details about how it occurred, but one video circulated on social platforms showed the bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint. The train's momentum carried the bus down the tracks and out of frame.

There were no visible crossing gates or other signals. Just prior to the crash cars could be seen crossing the tracks as traffic advanced.

Another video showed the bus at rest to the side of the tracks. The roof of the bus was gone and people could be seen moving on the top level as the train slowed to a stop.

