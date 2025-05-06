Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts amid trade war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland, the administration announced Tuesday, in the first major talks between the two nations since President Donald Trump sparked a trade war between the two powers with stiff tariffs on imports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most-senior known conversations between the two countries in months. It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.

Trump had claimed previously that the U.S. and China were holding negotiations on lowering tariffs, which Beijing has denied, saying Trump must first lower his stiff tariffs.

