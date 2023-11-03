This DeKalb city could grow by more than 10% under an annexation proposal

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee, a city of just under 30,000, could grow its population by another 3,500 people. The council voted this week to accept the petition of more than 60% of residents and their application for annexation.

The area that would be annexed is currently part of unincorporated DeKalb County. It includes all of the Mercer University Atlanta campus, as well as shops, churches, quiet mid-century suburban streets and many apartment complexes with quick access to the interstates.

“It’s so easy to get anywhere from here,” Bill Blumberg told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

Blumberg, who is the president of the Embry Hills Civic Association, says neighbors have been talking about annexing into Chamblee, or creating a brand new city, for years. He likes what he sees in Chamblee, from the way things are maintained to how the city delivers services.

“It just seems to be very pedestrian friendly, very community friendly, and I’m hoping we get some of that here in this area,” Blumberg said.

As a homeowner, he doesn’t feel what he pays in taxes, he gets back from much larger DeKalb County.

If approved, Chamblee would provide services like trash, taking care of roads and police protection. The city said they’re ready to add new officers, hire more sanitation workers and buy new equipment.

In a statement, Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock said he’s pleased that Embry Hills now has the chance to join the city and that they would be honored to have a university like Mercer within the city and open up more opportunities for the community.

There will be a meeting and public hearing on Dec. 14. with a vote by the Chamblee City Council on Dec. 19. If approved, the annexed area will become part of the city with services switched over Jan. 1, 2024.

