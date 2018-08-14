FDA warns of short supply of potentially life-saving Epipen injections

There is a push to get EpiPens from Europe after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a low supply with the school year starting.
The maker of EpiPen says it is working to increase production and speed up shipments.
EpiPen is a potential life-saving injection used to treat asthma and allergic reactions.
Advocacy groups are worried about the short supply.
"That's particularly concerning, given that there are six million children with food allergies in the U.S. That's roughly two in every classroom,” Jen Madsen said.
The FDA says it is working with the manufacturer to fix the issue.
