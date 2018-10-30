The Temple to host interfaith prayer vigil

To honor those lost in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, The Temple will host an interfaith prayer vigil on Tuesday October 30, 2018 at 12:30 PM at The Temple, in conjunction with Outcry. All members of the community are welcome to attend.
Faith leaders from across Atlanta will come together to support, comfort, and protect one another through the process of grief and loss. Several Atlanta clergy leaders, Atlanta Chief of Police, Erika Shields, and many other important dignitaries and civic leaders, will be taking part in the vigil.
“We are called upon to confront hatred and anti-Semitism and the loss of life. The chilling increase in hateful acts requires a unified response from the entire faith community. This Tuesday will offer us a space for prayer and mourning and steps toward healing,” said Rabbi Peter S. Berg, senior Rabbi of The Temple.
The vigil will also be available online on Livestream, at https://livestream.com/thetempleatl. For more information, contact The Temple at 404-873-1731 or visit www.the-temple.org.
