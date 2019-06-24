The Latest: Iran issues new threat of downing more US drones

Overnight, Iran’s naval chief said they are capable of shooting down other American spy drones, just like they did last week.
This comes as the United States prepares to impose new sanctions against the country later today.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also plans to build an international coalition against Iran.
He went to Saudi Arabia Sunday to discuss the threat from what he calls “the world's largest state sponsor of terror.”
