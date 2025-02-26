Nvidia posted another strong quarterly report. What to know, by the numbers

Wall Street once again fixated on an earnings report from Nvidia, the main player in the artificial intelligence mania. The chipmaker reported earnings after the bell Wednesday that topped analyst forecasts, and shares added 2% in after-hours trading, perhaps indicating that Wall Street quietly hoped for even better results.

This is Nvidia's first earnings report since a Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, upended the artificial-intelligence industry by saying it has developed a large language model that can compete with big U.S. rivals without having to use the most expensive chips. Nvidia's market value saw a one-day drop of nearly $600 billion after the news came out.

Here's a look at Nvidia, by the numbers.

$3.215 trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of the close Wednesday, before the release of its earnings report. That's second in the S&P 500 behind Apple ($3.611 trillion). Microsoft is third with a market value just below $3 trillion ($2.972 trillion). Two years ago, Nvidia's market value was below $600 billion.

-17%

The one-day drop in Nvidia shares on Jan. 27 after DeepSeek's revelation called into question all the spending Wall Street had assumed would go into not only Nvidia’s chips but also the ecosystem that’s built around the AI boom. The stock rose more than 170% in 2024.

$39.33 billion

Nvidia's revenue for the fourth quarter, easily topping Wall Street’s estimate and up 78% from last year’s fourth quarter.

$130.5 billion

Nvidia’s revenue for the fiscal year that ended in January 2025. That was more than double its revenue for fiscal 2024 and more than four times its receipts the year before that.

22%

That's approximately how much of the S&P 500's gain for last year could be attributed to Nvidia alone, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. By comparison, Amazon accounted for about 6% of the gain. Nvidia replaced Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in November.

649 billion

That's how many dozen eggs one could buy with Nvidia's market value of $3.215 trillion, using the average price of $4.95 per dozen for January from the Federal Reserve. Egg prices have spiked due to an outbreak of bird flu, and supplies of eggs have run short in some areas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.