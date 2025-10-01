The Taliban government in Afghanistan rejects reports of a nationwide internet ban

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The Taliban government on Wednesday rejected reports of a nationwide internet ban in Afghanistan, saying old fiber optic cables are worn out and are being replaced.

The announcement was the Taliban's first public statement on a communications blackout that has disrupted banking, commerce and aviation.

Several provinces last month confirmed an internet shutdown because of a decree from the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to combat immorality.

“There is nothing like the rumors being spread that we have imposed a ban on the internet," Taliban officials said in a three-line statement shared in a WhatsApp chat group with Pakistani journalists.

The statement posted on social media platform X cited Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying ongoing nationwide disruptions were the result of “decaying fiber optic infrastructure” that is now being replaced.

The statement did not say when or if services would be restored.

The outage was first reported Monday by internet advocacy group Netblocks, which said internet connectivity was collapsing across the country, including in the capital Kabul, and telephone services also were impacted.

Afghan carrier Kam Air told local TV channel TOLO News it would likely resume flights to Kabul later Wednesday, after fully halting operations since Monday due to the outage.

Aid officials have warned that humanitarian organizations face major challenges because of the blackout, urging authorities to restore connections.

“Reliable communications are essential for our ability to operate, to deliver life-saving assistance, and to coordinate with partners," Save the Children said in a statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.