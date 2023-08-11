Man in Bosnia kills ex-wife live on Instagram, then kills 2 more people before taking his own life

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before taking his own life Friday, according to police and media reports.

The attack took place in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, where the assailant also wounded three additional people before he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended," police said in a statement in the regional center of Tuzla.

Prosecutors said that after killing his ex-wife, the man went onto the streets of Gradacac with a pistol and shot and killed a man and his son. He also wounded a policeman, another man and a woman at various locations in the community.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

Authorities did not immediately offer any more details or possible motives for the shootings.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live. The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into a woman's forehead as the cry of child is heard nearby. The video later was removed from Instagram.

As police pursued the man, he livestreamed two more videos on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

Bosnian media said that Sulejmanovic, 35, was a fitness coach and that he had been arrested in the past on charges of drug smuggling and attacking a police officer.

Police said that people who wrote supportive messages while clicking on the man's Instagram posts Friday will be questioned and could possibly face legal repercussions.

