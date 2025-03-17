Syria joins a donor conference for the first time in a crucial phase for its new leaders

BRUSSELS — (AP) — International donors gathered on Monday in a show of support for Syria hoping to encourage the new leaders of the conflict-ravaged country toward a peaceful political transition following the ouster of President Bashar Assad in December.

Ministers and representatives from Western partners, as well as Syria’s regional neighbors, other Arab countries and U.N. agencies were taking part in the one-day meeting in Brussels chaired by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attended the conference — the ninth edition of its kind — in a first for a top official from Damascus. The event was organized in haste by the EU to try to take advantage of the change sweeping the country.

Opening the meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU was increasing its pledge to Syrians inside the country and the region to almost 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for 2025 and 2026.

“We call on all of you who are here today to do the same, if possible, because at this critical time, the people of Syria need us more than ever,” von der Leyen said.

The gathering comes at a precarious time. Syria's new leaders are trying to consolidate control over territory that was divided into de facto ministates during nearly 14 years of civil war and to rebuild the country’s economy and infrastructure. In 2017, the United Nations estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria, while experts say that number could reach at least $400 billion.

At the same time, Western governments are cutting back on aid spending, in part to use in defense budgets. The United States — one of Syria's top donors - wasn't expected to offer assistance. It contributed almost $1.2 billion to Syria and the region last year.

“We will give more, but we cannot fill the gap left by the U.S.,” EU Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib told reporters. "We will need to share the burden. It’s an international response that we need.”

Security concerns

Security concerns are also making donors hesitate.

Last week, an ambush on a Syrian security patrol by gunmen loyal to Assad triggered clashes. Some factions allied with the new government launched sectarian revenge attacks — primarily targeting members of Assad's Alawite minority sect — that monitoring groups say killed hundreds of civilians over several days.

The EU called “for the full respect of Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” saying that it will only support “a peaceful and inclusive transition, away from malign foreign interference, which guarantees the rights of all Syrians without distinction of any kind.”

Syria was also on the agenda of a meeting of EU foreign ministers that Kallas chaired separately on Monday. The 27-nation bloc has begun to ease energy, transport and financial sector sanctions to encourage the new authorities.

“We need to continue with the lifting of sanctions because if there is hope for the people, then there is also less chaos. And for the hope for the people you need also the services to be provided, for example, banking services,” Kallas said.

However, the country's interim rulers have struggled to exert their authority across much of Syria since the Islamist former insurgent group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, led a lightning insurgency against Assad.

Former HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa is now interim president, and on Thursday he signed a temporary constitution that leaves Syria under Islamist rule for five years during a transitional phase.

The EU can reintroduce the sanctions if things don't go to the liking of Western backers. At the same time, Syria's economy, infrastructure and institutions lie in tatters. As a failed state it could become another haven for extremists.

Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration, urged the EU and other donors to seize this opportunity to encourage the interim government to move in the right direction.

“It’s critical that countries take advantage of the moment we’re in,” Pope told The Associated Press.

“Of course, we all want to see an inclusive Syria,” she said. “We want to make sure there’s accountability for human rights violations. But the answer is to engage more, not to engage less.”

Economic and humanitarian needs

People must make do with only a few hours of electricity each day, water supplies are unreliable and often unsafe, unemployment runs to 80% or 90%, and destruction is widespread. Many government employees and experts needed to rebuild fled after the 2011 Arab Spring democracy movement collapsed into conflict and authoritarian rule under Assad.

The U.N. refugee agency said that last year around 7 million people had left their homes but remained in Syria. More than 4.7 million refugees are registered in neighboring countries, most in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

The German government said in a statement that it would pledge around 300 million euros ($326 million) to help deal with the fallout from Syria’s civil war. More than half will be used to help people in Syria itself, with other funding supporting Syrians and communities elsewhere.

While the aim of Monday's conference was to generate aid pledges, it’s also focused on meeting Syria’s economic needs, and that requires calm. Infrastructure, health and education must be scaled up. Jobs and cash for work programs are needed so that Syrians can start to make a living.

Abby Sewell reported from Beirut. Geir Moulson in Berlin, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.