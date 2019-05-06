Suspect fled arrest on ATV, fought officer before being fatally shot, GBI says

GLENWOOD, Ga. - UPDATE: The subject in this officer involved shooting has been identified as David Wayne West, 52, of Glenwood, GA.
A suspect who tried to flee police on an all-terrain vehicle before getting into a fight with an officer was shot and killed in Wheeler County on Thursday, the GBI said.
Around 1:15 p.m., deputies and officers with the Oconee Drug Task Force tried to serve a warrant to the person in the 100 block of Dry Branch Road in Glenwood, the GBI said in a news release.
The suspect allegedly drove away on a four-wheeler into the woods, leading officers on a brief chase. The person then got into a “physical altercation” with an officer before being shot and killed, the release said.
The officer suffered minor injuries, the release said. No names have been released.
This is the 31st officer-involved shooting investigation the agency has opened in 2019. The last was opened after a man was involved in a shootout with an officer in DeKalb County on Saturday.
Glenwood is about 80 miles southeast of Macon and about 100 miles west of Savannah.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}