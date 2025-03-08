Storm dumps heavy snow on northern Arizona, gridlocking Interstate 40

PARKS, Ariz. — (AP) — A winter storm dumped heavy snow across northern Arizona on Friday, playing a major factor in a more than 15-mile (24-kilometer) backup on a major interstate.

Semitrucks and other vehicles were stalled on Interstate 40 westbound between Flagstaff and Williams late Friday as the sun set. The standstill dragged on for hours.

The snow, along with a two-vehicle crash contributed to the backup, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said.

"We could not clear it quick enough to get traffic moving again because of the adverse snow conditions, he said.

An injury was reported in the crash but no deaths were reported around the region as a result of the storm, Graves said.

One driver got out of a vehicle and threw snowballs, while others nearby hooked a tow strap to a four-wheel drive vehicle to pull another vehicle out of deep snow.

The storm was the biggest of the winter season so far and followed a dry stretch that left Flagstaff and numerous other cities across the West well below normal for precipitation to date. They'll likely stay there despite the snow and rain.

The snowfall ranged from a few inches in lower elevations to more than a foot (30 centimeters) in places like Flagstaff and Munds Park. Williams, west of Flagstaff, got more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort joked on X that Miracle March was in full effect.

“This weekend is bound to be epic,” it wrote in a post.

Parts of other roadways were closed at times during the storm, including Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix. Traffic was clogged on U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff, with multiple slide-offs and motorists parked over the icy road.

The storm was expected to move east out of the state on Saturday, the weather service said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.