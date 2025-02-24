Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following last week's tumble

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting on Monday following their sharp losses from last week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in morning trading after losing an early gain. The relatively modest moves follow its 1.7% tumble on Friday, which came after several reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30 points, or 0.1%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower. Both also flipped after rising at the start of trading.

Berkshire Hathaway climbed 3.4% for one of the market's bigger gains after Warren Buffett's company reported a jumped in operating profits for the latest quarter. But even there, the good news came with a bit of caution.

The owner of Geico, BNSF railroad and other businesses said over the weekend that it’s sitting on a mountain of $334.2 billion in cash. Such a large amount could indicate Buffett, who’s famous for buying when stock prices are low, may not see much worth buying in a market that critics say looks too expensive.

Starbucks ticked up by 0.5% after saying it would cut 1,100 corporate jobs and leave several hundred more positions unfilled as new CEO Brian Niccol tries to make it a leaner operation.

Domino’s Pizza dropped 6.3% after reporting results for the latest quarter that just missed analysts’ expectations. Its international operations were a standout, but a closely tracked sales trend weakened for corporate-owned U.S. stores.

Big U.S. companies have broadly been reporting better profits for the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected, which is one of the main reasons the S&P 500 set a record before sliding at the end of last week. The pace of reports will slow this week, but several potentially market-moving updates are still on deck.

Chief among them is Nvidia, the company that's become one of Wall Street's most influential stocks because of what had been nearly insatiable demand for its chips. Wednesday will be the company's first profit report since a Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, upended the artificial-intelligence industry by saying it was able to developed a large language model that can compete with big U.S. rivals without having to use the top-flight, most expensive chips.

Nvidia rose when the U.S. stock market opened for trading on Monday, helping to pull indexes higher. But in a demonstration of how much influence it carries on Wall Street, it quickly flipped to a drop of 1.7%, which helped drag the S&P 500 and other indexes to losses.

Other big profit reports due this week include Home Depot's on Tuesday and Salesforce' on Wednesday.

This upcoming week will also feature updates on consumer confidence and inflation, topics that are at the top of Wall Street’s agenda following last week’s slump.

Recent reports have shown that consumer sentiment is souring as expectations for inflation worsen, in part because of tariffs and other policies pushed by President Donald Trump.

Stubbornly high inflation could prevent the Federal Reserve from delivering more relief for the economy and financial markets through lower interest rates.

The Fed has been holding its main interest rate steady after sharply cutting it through the end of last year. At their last policy meeting in January, Fed officials suggested they may stay on hold for a while given worries about how Trump's proposed tariffs and mass deportations of migrants, along with other factors, could push upward on inflation.

While lower rates can boost the economy, they can also encourage spending that puts upward pressure on inflation.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were meandering ahead of the upcoming reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.41% from 4.43% late Friday.

In stock markets abroad, German stocks edged higher, and the DAX advanced 0.2% after political conservatives won an election dominated by concerns about Europe's largest economy.

Indexes were lower across much of the rest of Europe and Asia. France’s CAC 40 fell 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.6% and Japan’s market was closed for a holiday.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.