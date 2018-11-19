Kemp talks about future, 'tough' election with Channel 2 during exclusive interview

ATLANTA - Just days after the state of Georgia certified the election, Gov.-elect Brian Kemp sits down with Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant.
Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams, who on Friday said she knows her 2018 gubernatorial opponent will be declared governor of Georgia, but refused to officially concede the election.
Kemp's victory makes him the third consecutive Republican to win the Governor’s Mansion — and the first lifelong member of the GOP elected to the office. His predecessors, Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal, were both former Democrats who switched parties more than a decade ago.
RELATED STORIES:
Kemp's win, however, comes under a cloud of scrutiny. He faced heavy criticism during the race over his decision not to resign as secretary of state — a role that includes oversight of the state’s elections — and was hobbled by several lawsuits claiming his policies amounted to voter suppression. He has since resigned as secretary of state.
Kemp introduced his full transition team Monday afternoon. He said the committee will be focused on the issues that got him elected and asked all Georgia residents to stand with him after a divisive election.
"Going through the tough primary prepared me for the tough (general) election," Kemp told Diamant. "Georgians have made their decision. Now it's my job to keep our state moving forward."
Watch the exclusive one-on-one interview with Gov.-elect Kemp on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Greg Bluestein with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}