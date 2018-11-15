0 Kemp moves forward with transition team as Abrams continues legal fight

ATLANTA - More than a week after the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is moving forward with his transition into the governor’s office even as his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, continues her legal challenges.

Kemp’s team insists the math is still on its side, so Abrams cannot win the election.

The governor’s office is responsible for coming up with a state budget due right after the first of the year, so Kemp’s team said it had to get moving.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot got an exclusive look at the transition offices Thursday.

It's there where Kemp's team is working to make the transition from the Deal administration to their own.

“All of our staff has to be up to date with what the governor’s office has up until now,” Kemp’s press secretary, Cody Hall, told Channel 2 Action News.

That includes getting up to date on legal issues like the ongoing water wars and working with the current governor on what's expected to be a $26 billion budget.

"Like I said, you have a $26 billion budget in January, just a few short weeks away, that we're going to have to make sure that we're up to date with what's going on," Hall said.

Kemp drew a lot of criticism from the Abrams campaign when he declared himself the winner and began the transition process before counties and the state certified the election and while the courts were still hearing legal challenges.

"If he is secure in his self-appointed determination that he is the victor, he should have no fear of walking right in here and joining this press conference, because what are we asking for? Count every vote," ​Lauren Groh-Wargo, with the Abrams campaign, said.

Kemp's team maintains that even if every outstanding ballot came back for Abrams, she still would not have enough to force a runoff.

That's why they said they've started the transition.

"(We want) to make sure that, you know, come January, when we have a legislative session, our staff is ready to make sure that Gov.-elect Kemp and then Gov. Kemp will be able to keep putting Georgians first," Hall said.

A separate team is also planning the inauguration, which happens while the general assembly is in session in January.

