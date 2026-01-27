Shooting involving Border Patrol leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.

In response to an Associated Press request for details of the shooting, the FBI said it was “investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer” near Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email and telephone call asking about how the alleged assault was related to the shooting.

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.

One level-one trauma center hospital in Tucson declined to release information, and the AP was waiting on a response from another.

The area is a common path for drug smugglers and migrants who illegally cross the border, so agents regularly patrol there.

The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told the Arizona Daily Star. The department said it was working with federal authorities in response to the shooting.

Authorities released no information about the suspect. The shooting comes comes in a month that has seen three shootings -- two fatal -- by immigration officers involved in the massive Department of Homeland Security enforcement operation in Minnesota.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.

