Severe storms, flooding expected in US heartland

A complex set of storm systems is moving from the Rockies into the Plains, which will see several heavy rounds of rain and, in some parts, snow.
Storms in Texas and Kansas on Monday tore down power lines and produced hail larger than golf balls, while snow fell from Colorado to the Dakotas to Minnesota, which saw more than 15 inches in some parts.
Stormy weather continues today from Texas up to Illinois, with snow continuing in the Rockies and western Plains. The most severe storms likely will stretch from Texas to Missouri. Tornadoes are possible.
The storms should move slightly east on Wednesday and pack similar threats: damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes.
Flood alerts have been issued today from Texas to Illinois, which could see up to 6 inches of rain in some parts.
Heavy rain in Chicago could lead to flooding there as well.
