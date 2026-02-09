Hong Kong ex-publisher Jimmy Lai's sentence raises international outcry as China defends it

HONG KONG — Monday's sentencing of Hong Kong democracy advocate and one-time media magnate Jimmy Lai brought an outcry from governments and rights groups. Chinese and Hong Kong authorities defended it, saying it reflected the spirit of the rule of law.

The 78-year-old Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in December of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiring with others to publish seditious articles. His co-defendants, who entered guilty pleas to the collusion-related charge, received prison terms ranging from six years and three months to 10 years.

Some foreign governments called for the release of Lai, a British citizen. China's Foreign Ministry maintained that Lai is a Chinese citizen and urged countries to respect its sovereignty.

Here are reactions:

United Nations

The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, said Lai was punished for “exercising rights protected under international law" and that the sentence must be quashed. His office raised concerns that the charges' broad scope risks criminalizing legitimate activities of civil society organizations and journalists.

“This is part of a broader repressive trend in Hong Kong, where hundreds have been arrested and prosecuted under these laws," Türk said.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s secretary for security, Chris Tang, accused “external forces” of ignoring the facts while criticizing the case as a “so-called ‘political prosecution'."

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Lai had used Apple Daily to “poison” residents and incite hatred. He said Lai deserved the sentence because he openly asked for foreign sanctions against China as well as Hong Kong and harmed their interests.

“His heavy sentence of 20 years in prison demonstrated the rule of law, upheld justice and brought great satisfaction to the people,” he said.

The United States

The U.S. State Department called the sentence ”an unjust and tragic conclusion to this case” and urged Chinese authorities to grant Lai humanitarian parole, adding that the case “shows the world that Beijing will go to extraordinary lengths to silence those who advocate fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D.-Oregon, who in 2023 nominated Lai for the Nobel Peace Prize, said the sentencing “should put to rest any illusion that the Chinese government will relent until it exercises total control over the people of Hong Kong.”

Merkley has co-sponsored a bill seeking to strip Hong Kong's economic and trade offices in the U.S. of their diplomatic privileges, citing Beijing's dismantling of the territory's autonomy.

Britain

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Lai was sentenced for exercising his right to freedom of expression after a “politically motivated prosecution.” She called on the Hong Kong authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

“For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence,” she said, adding that her government will “rapidly engage further” on the case.

The British government said it is expanding an immigration route to more residents of Hong Kong, a former British colony, “amid continuing deterioration of rights and freedoms in the territory.” It estimated that some 26,000 Hong Kongers could relocate to the U.K. in the next five years.

China

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a daily briefing that Lai is a Chinese citizen, calling him a major planner and participant in a series of anti-China destabilizing activities in Hong Kong.

Lin said the judicial cases are purely Hong Kong's internal affairs, urging "relevant countries” to avoid interfering in those or in China’s internal affairs.

Beijing's office in Hong Kong affairs said Lai's sentence reflected Hong Kong's determination in safeguarding national security.

The European Union

The EU reiterated its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Lai, citing his advanced age and health condition.

“The politically motivated prosecution of Jimmy Lai and the former Apple Daily executives and journalists harms Hong Kong’s reputation,” it said. “The EU calls on the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in press freedom in Hong Kong, one of the pillars of its historic success as an international financial center, and to stop prosecuting journalists.”

Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the prosecutions have had a chilling effect on free speech in Hong Kong. She called on China to stop suppression of freedom of expression, media and civil society, and to repeal the security law, under which Lai was convicted.

Taiwan

Taiwan's mainland affairs council condemned the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for suppressing human rights in the name of national security, and called for Lai's release. It reminded Taiwanese people to take Hong Kong's painful experience as a warning to safeguard their hard-won free way of life.

Rights groups

Reporters Without Borders' Director General Thibaut Bruttin said the court decision underscores the collapse of press freedom in Hong Kong and the authorities’ contempt for independent journalism.

“We have already witnessed press freedom defender Liu Xiaobo die in prison due to insufficient international pressure. We cannot allow Jimmy Lai to suffer a similar fate,” he said.

