How to watch the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet

The Orionids — one of two major meteor showers caused by remnants from Halley's comet — will peak with the arrival of a new moon, providing an excellent opportunity to see shooting stars without interference from moonlight.

During Tuesday morning’s peak, expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour in ideal viewing conditions, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Viewing lasts until Nov. 7.

“Weather permitting, it will be a great show,” LaCoursiere said.

Halley's comet passes near Earth every 75 years. Debris left by the comet leads to two major meteor showers every year.

“Sometimes the Orionids leave trains, these bright lingering streak in the sky,” LaCoursiere said.

Here's what to know about the Orionids and other meteor showers.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Orionids is debris from Halley’s comet.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the meteor showers that flash across the sky annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is typically after midnight, or in the early pre-dawn hours, when there's usually less interference from moonlight.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow from lights on the ground — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest provide optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Southern Taurids, is expected to peak early Nov. 5, when the moon is full.

