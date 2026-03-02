Savannah Guthrie returns to her mother’s home in first sighting there since disappearance

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her sister returned to their mother's home outside Tucson on Monday in their first sighting at the house since Nancy Guthrie went missing a month ago.

In video captured by NewsNation and FOX News Digital, the NBC anchor, her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni can be seen walking arm-in-arm down the driveway, placing down yellow flowers and embracing each other in a tearful scene.

The makeshift tribute at the edge of the property includes flowers, yellow ribbons, crosses, prayers, a sign that read “Let Nancy Come Home” and a statuette of an angel.

Later on Monday, Savannah Guthrie posted a photo of flowers at the tribute.

“we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Guthrie wrote, ending the sentence with a heart emoji. “please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie's children have previously appeared in videos in which they pleaded for their mother's return, most recently with a social media posting from Savannah Guthrie in which she said the family was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

Drops of her blood were found on the front porch. The FBI released surveillance footage on Feb. 10 that showed a masked man at Guthrie's doorstep the night she disappeared. Authorities otherwise have released little evidence publicly.

Last week, FOX News Digital reported that a Ring camera about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from Guthrie’s home had captured 12 vehicles passing around the time she went missing.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to say whether any of the passing vehicles in the videos were found to have been involved in Guthrie’s disappearance. The agency said investigators are reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage.

Nancy Guthrie's home has been turned back over to her family. “No trespassing” signs have been posted on the property.

