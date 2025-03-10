Savannah 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Savannah, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 84 °F on Sunday, while the low is 47 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 68 °F, low of 49 °F (86% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (36 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
cooperr // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 73 °F, low of 47 °F (37% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
Pablesku // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 77 °F, low of 50 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (30% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 77 °F, low of 55 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
- Full moon
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 60 °F (52% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 84 °F, low of 65 °F (44% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:33 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM