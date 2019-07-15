Richmond County deputy shoots, wounds man refusing to drop a knife

The bureau says in a news release that 33-year-old Malik Williamson was shot Sunday in the city of Augusta.
Media Advisory: https://t.co/cnZAGo3Y7x pic.twitter.com/Y5wrv8gXNe— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 14, 2019
Authorities say Richmond County Deputy Ray Parker was responding to a call about someone shooting a gun when he encountered Williamson. The release says Williamson refused to comply with Parker's commands and pulled a knife with a brass knuckle handle from his waistband as he turned to walk away. Parker then fired, striking Williamson.
Deputies performed CPR on Williamson until first responders arrived. He was being treated at a hospital Sunday.
The bureau is investigating, as is customary with shootings involving police officers.
