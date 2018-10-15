Restaurant fails inspection for dead roaches, black debris, more

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: The restaurant has been reinspected and has a score of 100.
A Gwinnett County restaurant had multiple violations when it failed a health inspection this week.
Several customers at Sweet Baby Jane's Home Cooking on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge they were disappointed with the score of 64.
Customer Destiny Payne said restaurants should shut down if they know there are problems they need to fix.
The violations on the Oct. 2 health inspection included dead roaches, black debris and mold-like substance in the ice machine, and the facility using improper cooling methods.
Customer Lisa Barton said she’s never had an issue at Sweet Baby Jane's Home Cooking.
In the spring, the restaurant got a score of 80.
When Channel 2 Action News went to the restaurant the owner said he couldn’t do an interview because he was busy fixing the violations.
He said he’s looking forward to the next inspection, which will be done this month.
