Red Bull moves into rugby by taking full ownership of English club Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England — (AP) — Red Bull's sporting portfolio now includes a top-flight English rugby union team after the energy drinks giant took full ownership of Newcastle Falcons on Tuesday.

The club has been rebranded as Newcastle Red Bulls ahead of the new season starting next month, and said the move will embrace “the innovative approach that Red Bull has brought to its sports initiatives across the world.”

They include stakes in a number of soccer teams, including Leipzig, Salzburg and Leeds, as well as in Formula One. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently became Red Bull's head of global soccer.

Newcastle plays in the top domestic league, newly called the Gallagher Prem, and has won five major titles, including the league championship in 1998. One of its most notable former players is England great Jonny Wilkinson.

Newcastle's last trophy was the domestic cup in 2004.

“Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's CEO in corporate projects and investments. "We’re delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

